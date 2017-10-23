Photo: Musk ox family portrait

What a wonderful photo this is, taken by Rick Derevan while visiting Nome, Alaska. Those sweet faces, so expressive in their serious demeanor they give any 19th century daguerreotype family portrait a run for the money. Rick writes:

"Muskox, Ovibos moschatus, Nome, Alaska. I went to Nome with some of my photography buddies, including Donald Quintana, Marlin Harms, and Tinman Lee. One of our prime objectives was to photograph Musk Ox babies. The first time we found one of the herds, it was in a rainstorm, pictured here."

