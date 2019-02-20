Reader's Photos
Photo: Mourning dove gets to work
Mourning dove
credit: Scott Heron/flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Dover, New Hampshire.

Our reader photo of the day taken by Scott Heron, shows a unique view of a mourning dove in flight. These beautiful birds known for their sorrowful call build unlined and flimsy nests of pine needles, twigs, and grass. Over the course of several days, the male brings the materials to the female, who deftly weaves them into a nest about eight inches wide. Ever the resourceful birds, like good treehuggers, mourning doves will reuse their own nests, and sometimes even those of other species.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
February 20, 2019

