Photo: Mountain goat family goes for a drink

Our photo of the day comes from the beautiful forests of Montana.

We have just four words for this photo: Look at those babies! Ugh, so cute. Thank you to photographer Rollie Rodriguez for this fabulous shot of mountain goats drinking from the Madison River, taken at Custer Gallatin National Forest, Montana.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

