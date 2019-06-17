Photo: Mother mallard and her trail of ducklings

Our photo of the day comes from Fish Creek Provincial Park, Calgary, Canada.

Sure, male mallards may have those eye-catching iridescent-green heads and bright yellow bills. But female ducks get this: A line of ducklings following them about wherever they go. Known as imprinting, ducklings begin following their mother soon after they hatch, and continue to do so for a few months after. According to the RSBP, "they cannot survive without their mother, and take 50-60 days before they fledge and become independent."

All of which is wonderfully illustrated in this photo by Tony LePrieur – it's almost hard to tell where mom ends and the babes begin.

