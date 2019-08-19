Photo: Mother fox and a bit of magic

Our photo of the day lets the light reveal the details.

Not only does the play of light in this photo highlight the details of this wonderful fox's face, but it also adds just the right amount of magic and mystery. Michael Thomas writes, "A look from the shadows, this sly moma fox came back from hunting. Having a den in the middle of a town must be very interesting. After a few hours watching the vixen and pups, she finally allowed this magical connection."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

