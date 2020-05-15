Photo: Moth is well-disguised as a leaf

Our photo of the day presents another great example of how animals adapt to create uncanny camouflage.

Is it a leaf or a moth? It's a leaf-seeming moth, of course! The maple spanworm moth (Ennomos magnaria), photographed here by Bill Amidon, might easily be mistaken for a fallen leaf. This species is found in many parts of the United States and southern Canada.

