Photo: Moth looks like a leaf that looks like lips

Our photo of the day shows a beautiful moth with a dangerous past.

Many a clever (ok, well adapted) moth and butterfly have tricky disguises to help them blend in – the giant silkworm moth (Lonomia obliqua), as seen here in a photo by Jhonatan Faria taken in Brazil, is no different. And while yes it is supposed to look like a leaf, it also looks like a lovely lipsticked pout.

One of the wildest facts about this pretty creature is that as a caterpillar, the stinging hairs harbor a venom that can be deadly. By some accounts several people a year die in Brazil after coming into contact with one or a group of them. The moral of the story? Don't pet cute caterpillars.

