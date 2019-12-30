Reader's Photos
Photo: Moose pair are splendid in the snow
Finding a greener future
pair of moose in snow
credit: Tony LePrieur / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Millarville, Canada.

This fabulous photo taken by Tony LePrieur doesn't even seem real. So wonderfully posed and lit, and that dynamic between the two – it looks like a still from a film set. Such is life in the Canadian wilds...

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
December 30, 2019

