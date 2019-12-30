Photo: Moose pair are splendid in the snow

Our photo of the day comes from Millarville, Canada.

This fabulous photo taken by Tony LePrieur doesn't even seem real. So wonderfully posed and lit, and that dynamic between the two – it looks like a still from a film set. Such is life in the Canadian wilds...

