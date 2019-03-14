Photo: Monkey slug caterpillar proves the aliens have landed

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

It's a monkey! It's a slug! It's a monkey slug caterpillar! And by the looks of it, this creature certainly does not look like an Earthling. But sure enough, from Earth it is, doing its larval stint before turning into a hag moth. Which, for the record, has pompom tufts and is pretty cute. Thank you as always to photographer Andreas Kay for sharing the curious creature of the Amazon rainforest with us.

