Photo: Monarchs invade Manhattan

Our photo of the day comes from the Big Apple.

This marvelous monarch was just one of many visiting a giant butterfly bush in New York City's East River Park over the weekend. Joining in the fun were also common buckeye and white cabbage butterflies, more bees than one could count, and various other flying friends flitting about. The parks department takes a lot of care to provide pollinators with ample blooms, and it's heartening to see them taking advantage of it all.

