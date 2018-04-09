Photo: Mom and baby capuchin are charming in the rainforest

Our photo of the day comes from the wilds of Costa Rica.

Variously known as the white-faced or white-headed capuchin monkey (Cebus capucinus), this completely captivating mom and baby scene comes to us complements of photographer Tony LePrieur.

This species of New World monkeys is native to the rainforests of Central America and a small stretch of South America ... but you might have seen them elsewhere. Strangely enough (because, who came up with this odd partnership?), their former claim to fame is as the organ grinder’s accomplice. We prefer seeing them climbing around the rainforest, baby on board and free to do all the monkey things that life in the wild affords.

