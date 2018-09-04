Photo: Mizzley Praa Sands is a beauty in black and white

Our photo of the day proves that color isn't everything.

In most nature photography, color is king. But as Ansel Adams made abundantly clear, black and white images can afford a view of landscapes in which the more formal elements don't have to compete with the scene-stealing flourish of color. In our daily photos we show 99 percent color, but sometimes, a monochromatic shot jumps out and says, HELLO. This shot, taken by Andrew Hocking at Praa Sands in the UK, was one of them! Andrew writes:

"A weather check the day before suggested heavy cloud at high level with scattered showers. But nature had other ideas! - Mist and drizzle (Mizzle) were my challenge, both technically and aesthetically.

I got up at 5am and headed for Coverack. When I got to location, the sun hadn't risen but there was enough light to see a bland sky and calm sea - I wasn't inspired.

I jumped back into the car and headed for Porthleven - hoping for a minimal shot of the pier - possibly with an extra long exposure to completely flatten the sea. By the time I arrived though, mist and drizzle had set in. Unable to use my filters for an artistic shot in these conditions, I took a couple of straight shots which were, if I'm honest, pretty boring!

Remembering that I had used mist to my advantage recently on coastal shots, I searched Google Maps for a nearby beach with adjacent headland that might be shrouded in the mist. I chose Praa Sands - a beach that I'd only visited once before with my camera.

This shot was taken looking towards Rinsey Head - with the cottage on the head only just visible in the mist. Shooting into the light wind in the drizzle, keeping my lens clean was a struggle. Because of this, I left my filters in the bag to avoid extra hassle. Instead, I pushed the aperture to f18 to lower the shutter speed to 1/10 second to record some movement in the sea."

See? Who needs color when you have a misty-drizzly beach on hand?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.