Photo: Milky Way shimmers over Horseshoe Lake

Our glittery photo of the day comes from beautiful Mammoth, California.

Thanks to light pollution, a shocking 80 percent of people in the United States can no longer see the Milky Way. There are increasing efforts to recognize and deal with this sad state of over-illumination – it is easily reversible, thankfully. In the meantime, here's a striking shot by Rollie Rodriguez to remind us of the beauty of the stars and the galazy that we call home.

