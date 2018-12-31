Photo: The Milky Way runs riot with lucky stars

Our photo of the day comes from Joshua Tree National Park.

Wildlife photographer Don Quintana generally displays his talents with incredible images of wildlife. But as a fascination with photographing the night sky began to inspire him, he started researching and buying equipment. Alas, his foggy neck of the woods in California didn't afford him much night sky to shoot. And that's when serendipity stepped in. Don writes:

"After working on a recent photo shoot, I came home to check my answering machine and found a message with an invitation to go to Joshua Tree National Park to photograph the desert bloom and whatever else could be captured. Now if you know anything about Joshua Tree National Park, you know it is famous for its bizarre Dr. Seuss like trees, jumble rock formations and amazing dark skies at night. It also just happens that the center of the Milky Way has just recently been visible at night in the northern hemisphere. Who could ask for better chance than this play with new toys. So, I jumped at the opportunity."

And that opportunity paid off – in a wonderful story and an incredible image. May we all have such good fortune and be blessed with lucky stars in the new year!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

