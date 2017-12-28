Photo: Milky Way puts on a show

Our stellar photo of the day comes from Mono Lake, California.

For all of us suffering from light pollution and the loss of the nighttime sky, this stunnning photo by Rollie Rodriguez is a good reminder of just how much we are missing. Given that 80 percent of North Americans can no longer see the Milky Way, it is good to see that at least it's still there! Thankfully it's not going anywhere, we just need to turn off a lot of lights.

Read more on the subject here: 10 shocking facts about the nighttime sky from the light pollution world atlas.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

