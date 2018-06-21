Photo: Milky Way dazzles the Eastern Sierra

Our photo of the day comes from the High Sierra's eastern kingdom in California.

In New York City, in the rare event that we are able to see a few stars up above, I (tirelessly) quip, "Hey! What are those sparkling things in the sky?!"

When I'm faced with a scene like the one in the image above, so expertly captured by photographer Rollie Rodriguez, I am so overwhelmed I feel like I could pass out. A) I need to get out more. B) Light pollution is a serious problem that not enough people pay attention to. Remarkably, two-thirds of Americans can't see the Milky Way from their homes. And the impacts of light pollution go way beyond our inability to wish upon stars. But I digress. (Read more here if you are interested.)

Anyway. Thanks to Rollie for giving us city slickers a glimpse of the magical majesty that is the nighttime sky ... and a gorgeous stretch of California's eastern Sierra to put it all in perspective.

