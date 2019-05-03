Photo: Metallic green bee doing the good work

Our photo of the day is in praise of the pollinators!

This metallic green bee from the family Halictidae (also known as sweat bees) was photographed by Bob Peterson as it collected pollen to make a "bee loaf" to feed her young. Bob writes:

The sharp caltrop-like seeds of the dreaded Tribulus terrestris (puncture vine) may be the bane of bicycle tires and bare feet but native bees love the nutritious pollen.

And we love seeing a native been loving the nutritious pollen! Beautiful, and props to the pollinators.

