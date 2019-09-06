Photo: A merry meeting of hoary marmots

Our photo of the day comes from Kananaskis, Canada.

What a trio! This winsome group of hoary marmots looks like they are posing for a portrait. Each of them displays a unique personality, and each of them are completely adorable. And those feet! Thank you to photographer Tony LePrieur for the great shot.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

