Photo: Meanwhile in Sweden...

Our photo of the day proves that truth is more spectacular than fiction.

While it's somewhat easy to become accustomed to the show-stopping antics of a sunrise or sunset, given that they are visible to all of us on a daily basis, the things going on up north are a different story altogether. It's hard to believe this is even real! But sure enough, as shown in this photo by Josefine Karlsson in Swedish Lapland, the sky proves that it is never short of surprises.

