Photo: The Matterhorn is the mountain of mountains

There are mountains ... and then there's the Matterhorn, the iconic beauty of the Swiss Alps that has served as muse to many a mountain lover. While not the tallest mountain in town, its height of 14,690 feet (4,477.5 meters) is still mighty impressive. But it's the Matterhorn's perfectly picturesque shape and setting that make it so compelling, it is the epitome of a mountain, so much that it has earned the moniker, "the mountain of mountains." And as captured here by photographer Rollie Rodriguez, the nickname couldn't be more appropriate.

