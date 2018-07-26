Photo: Curious marmot pops up in the meadow

Our delightful photo of the day comes from Alberta, Canada.

Behold the hoary marmot! This sweet, stocky member of the squirrel family – shown here in a photo by Tony LePrieur – gets its hoary name from the grizzled look of its fur. Which frankly, somehow makes the creatures even cuter. Also charming is the social nature of hoary marmots, who are known to engage in play fighting, wrestling, social grooming, and nose-to-nose touching. Not to mention their language skills, which include at least seven types of calls, including chirps, whistles, growls, and whines.

