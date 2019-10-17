Photo: Maples clamor in color during golden hour

Our photo of the day is the epitome of autumn.

Even though it happens year after year, every time the trees take a turn toward their vibrant autumn hues, it's always a bit surprising. Perhaps it's because the colors they create are so arresting, as can be seen in these marvelous maples photographed during the golden hour by flickr member Anymouse02.

