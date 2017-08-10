Photo: Mama mallard has her ducks in a row

Mallards

credit: Tony LePrieur/Flickr

Melissa Breyer

Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer)
Science / Reader's Photos
August 10, 2017

Our ducky photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

This photo is everything! Tony LePrieur captures the magic of a mama mallard and her devoted mallard crew. Excuse us while we melt just a bit.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

