Photo: Mama mallard has her ducks in a row

credit: Tony LePrieur/Flickr
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
-
1
Modern Shotgun Chameleon House is an affordable DIY home (Video)
-
2
Maybe we need shorter range electric cars?
-
3
The Bollinger B1 is a rugged electric all-wheel drive sport utility truck
-
4
Ruff Cycles' retro Ruffian e-bike is not just for 'real men'
-
5
Good food, not pharmaceuticals, is what most patients need
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
Study reveals tremendous benefits of eating less meat
Reducing global meat consumption could improve health, the environment, and the economy. It's ...
-
10 countries with low cost of living and great climate
Feel like relocating somewhere more exciting while saving money? Check out this list ...
-
7 household items you should never buy used
Found a cheap or free mattress or baby crib somewhere? Check this list, ...
-
6 things this food-poisoning expert won’t eat
From raw sprouts to rare steak, a food safety advocate shares his 'do ...