Photo: Mama fox cuddles with her kits
Mother fox and three kits
credit: Christina Anne M / Flickr

Photo of the day, Mother's Day edition.

Since Hallmark doesn't make Mother's Day cards for all the animal moms out there, we would like to take this opportunity to wish animal mamas far and wide a happy Mother's Day! And what better way to do it than with this delightful moment of vulpine maternal bliss, so wonderfully photographed by Christina Anne M.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 10, 2019

