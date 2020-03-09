Photo: Mama bear and cubs go for a stroll

Our photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

It's summertime and the living is easy for this mama black bear and her two cubs. This photo, taken by Rollie Rodriguez, has us dreaming of warmer temperatures and thriving vegetation. Yellowstone's website notes, "Little is known about the black bear population in Yellowstone or whether it has been affected by the increase in grizzly bear numbers and distribution since the 1970s." We hope these three found plenty of nuts, grasses, and insects to munch on during their summer stroll.

