Photo: Majestic eagle masters the tree

Our photo of the day comes from Cape San Blas, Florida.

It's not easy to overshadow a tree; in fact, in many photos of birds in trees, the beauty of the branches often dominates the frame. But not when it comes to the majestic bald eagle, as seen here in a photo by richardliebert. As one of the largest birds in North America, the bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) can weigh in at up to 14 pounds with a wingspan of nearly 7 feet. No sweet little songbird hiding in the boughs here.

