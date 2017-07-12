Photo: Majestic bobcat strikes a pose in the light

From the "what a sight!" file, a beautiful glimpse of Lynx rufus in Yosemite. Thank you to photographer Rollie Rodriguez for this exquitise shot of a bobcat in Yosemite National Park; truly the cat's meow.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

