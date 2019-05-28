Reader's Photos
Photo: Magnolia bloom reveals a fanciful interior
Sustainability made stylish
Advertisement

Photo: Magnolia bloom reveals a fanciful interior
1 of 1480
magnolia
credit: Mark Zelonis

Our photo of the day comes from Zionsville, Indiana.

Look at the fancy goings-on inside this magnificent magnolia, photographed by Mark Zelonis, who is lucky enough to be growing this blushing beauty in his yard in Zionsville. It's hard not to be charmed by those curly-cue carpels that look straight from a Dr. Seuss illustration. Brava, Mother Nature!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

1 of 1480
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 28, 2019

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2019 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved