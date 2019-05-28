Photo: Magnolia bloom reveals a fanciful interior

Our photo of the day comes from Zionsville, Indiana.

Look at the fancy goings-on inside this magnificent magnolia, photographed by Mark Zelonis, who is lucky enough to be growing this blushing beauty in his yard in Zionsville. It's hard not to be charmed by those curly-cue carpels that look straight from a Dr. Seuss illustration. Brava, Mother Nature!

