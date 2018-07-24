Photo: Magnificent osprey keeps watch on Los Angeles

Our photo of the day shows that wildlife can thrive in urban reserves.

People who don't live in big cities may be surprised at the variety of wildlife that call urban areas home. My NYC backyard gets frequent visits from red-tailed hawks and lately a new kestrel! It may be less surprising in Los Angeles, a sprawling city with enormous, rambling tracts of wilderness and generous city and national recreation areas. And the animals rejoice.

The fabulous photo here of a regal osprey was taken by Rollie Rodriguez at one such location in LA, the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve. The 225-acre site sits nestled in the crossroads of the 101 and 405 freeways, and is one of the few areas on the Los Angeles river that has been designated for wildlife. The reserve includes a lake with a bird refuge island, and extensive native plant re-vegetation – and proves itself a haven for both creatures and humans in need of an escape from the manmade environment. Good job, LA.

