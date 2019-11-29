Photo: Magnificent moose in the snow

Our majestic photo of the day comes from Kelly, Wyoming.

My, what a mighty moose this is. Photographer Sam McMillan writes, "Mr. Moose loving the snow at Gros Ventre Campground 2019 – Grand Tetons National Park." Thank you to Sam for braving the weather for this wonderful wintry scene.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

