Photo: Magnificent moose moseys in the meadow
Moose
credit: Sam McMillan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Grand Tetons National Park.

What an exciting shot by photographer Sam McMillan, who writes:

"Bull Moose (Alces alces) Searching For Female Moose Grand Tetons National Park Fall 2018: I found this Big Guy walking near Mormon Row late morning. He seemed to be on a mission! My first time ever seeing a moose in the wild. Awesome!!!!!!!"

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
October 8, 2018

