Photo: Magnificent moose moseys in the meadow

Our photo of the day comes from Grand Tetons National Park.

What an exciting shot by photographer Sam McMillan, who writes:

"Bull Moose (Alces alces) Searching For Female Moose Grand Tetons National Park Fall 2018: I found this Big Guy walking near Mormon Row late morning. He seemed to be on a mission! My first time ever seeing a moose in the wild. Awesome!!!!!!!"

