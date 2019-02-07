Photo: Magnificent mallard comes in for a landing

Our photo of the day comes from Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

That the mallard is thought to be the most abundant and wide-ranging duck on Earth doesn't make it any less lovely. Along with this one's striking expression and color, the form of its wings while landing on ice is a sight to behold! The photo was taken by Richard Liebert.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

