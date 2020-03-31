Photo: The magnificent eyes and ears of a black-tailed jackrabbit

Our photo of the day comes from Merced, California.

Jackrabbits aren't rabbits at all, rather they are hares. One way to tell the difference is that the jackrabbit has really big ears, as can be seen in this photo by Rick Derevan, taken at the Merced National Wildlife Refuge. In fact, it's those long ears that are the cause of all the confusion; they inspired people to call the creatures, "jackass rabbits," because they brought to mind a donkey. Thankfully, it was shortened to jackrabbit.

Aside from those exuberant ears, there's another wonder to behold in this image. As Rick notes, "What I like about this photo is that it gives you a sense of just how far apart the jackrabbit's eyes are." Look close, see what he means?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

