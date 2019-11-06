Photo: The magnificence of a moose in the snow

Our photo of the day comes from Grand Tetons National Park.

Did you ever realize just how amazing a moose in the snow is? If not, this photo by Sam McMillan should set things straight. What a magnificent creature, and I am especially (strangely) smitten with the collection of snowflakes in the paddle of the antler. (Yes, I just Googled "moose antler parts" to find what that scoop part was called.)

The photo was taken in the end of September. Sam writes: "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow!!! The weather outside was frightful but the Moose was so delightful! Taken at Gros Ventre Campground, Grand Tetons National Park." Bravo to both moose and man!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

