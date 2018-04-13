Photo: Magellanic penguins enjoying a fine day

Named for maritime explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who first recorded these delightful penguins from an expedition in 1519, Magellanic penguins (Spheniscus magellanicus) are clearly not lacking in personality. These medium-sized penguins can be identified by the distinctive white bands that swoop around the face, as so nicely captured by photographer Chris Goldberg in Patagonia, Chile. Penguin perfection!

