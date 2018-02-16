Photo: Lucky hermit crab scores gorgeous home

Of this sunlit jewel of a beachfront "house," photographer Bob Peterson writes:

This beautiful apple murex shell (Phyllonotus pomum), inhabited by a lucky hermit crab, ended up perfectly perched upon a limestone rock at low tide. I didn't adjust its position in any way. A cool place to snooze away the morning while awaiting the return of the tide!

Can't help but wonder, do they make those in human size?

