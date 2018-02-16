Reader's Photos
Photo: Lucky hermit crab scores gorgeous home
Hermit crab
credit: Bob Peterson/flickr

Of this sunlit jewel of a beachfront "house," photographer Bob Peterson writes:

This beautiful apple murex shell (Phyllonotus pomum), inhabited by a lucky hermit crab, ended up perfectly perched upon a limestone rock at low tide. I didn't adjust its position in any way. A cool place to snooze away the morning while awaiting the return of the tide!

Can't help but wonder, do they make those in human size?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

