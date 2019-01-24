Photo: Lovely velvet sea star is uniquely mauve

Our photo of the day comes from Bare Island, Australia.

A velvet sea star is lovely enough, but in a unique shade of mauve with a splash of marigold yellow sea life to set it off and the effect is downright stellar. Photographer John Turnbull, who is responsible for this wonder, writes of Petricia vernicina:

"The velvet sea star lives on Australia's Great Southern Reef. It is found in shallow water, down to 60 m, and feeds on bryozoans, sponges and ascidians. Whilst generally reddish in colour, the Sydney population is mauve."

