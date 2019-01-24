Reader's Photos
Photo: Lovely velvet sea star is uniquely mauve
Green is the new green
Advertisement

Photo: Lovely velvet sea star is uniquely mauve
1 of 1414
Velvet sea star
credit: John Turnbull / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Bare Island, Australia.

A velvet sea star is lovely enough, but in a unique shade of mauve with a splash of marigold yellow sea life to set it off and the effect is downright stellar. Photographer John Turnbull, who is responsible for this wonder, writes of Petricia vernicina:

"The velvet sea star lives on Australia's Great Southern Reef. It is found in shallow water, down to 60 m, and feeds on bryozoans, sponges and ascidians. Whilst generally reddish in colour, the Sydney population is mauve."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1414
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
January 24, 2019

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2019 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved