Photo: Lost in the peonies

Our photo of the day reveals the poetry of a peony.

Roses may get all the accolades, but few flowers compare to a peony. With their layers of flouncy petals, mesmerizing hues and elegantly plump form, is it any wonder they've played muse to so many?

Consider a haiku by the master, Matsuo Basho:

A bee

staggers out

of the peony.

While the photo above, taken by Anymouse02, may feature a fly lost in the voluminous folds of the flower, we can only imagine it would stagger out upon exiting as well. Who wouldn't?

