Photo: Loon on the lagoon

Our photo of the day comes from Munyon Island at John D MacArthur Beach State Park, Florida.

Today's photo was taken by Bob Peterson, who calls it "Two Loons on the Lagoon." Bob writes:

"I wasn't the only loon on the lagoon this cool, windy morning. A common loon in Winter plumage surfaced next to my kayak while diving amongst red mangroves. There are more overwintering loons than usual down here this year (I'm referring to migratory birds). [Insert smile emoji here.]"

