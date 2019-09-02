Photo: Lively mum beams in the sun

Our photo of the day is a straight shot of happiness.

Summer may be waning, but that doesn't mean that Mother Nature is going to go all blasé on us. Case in point? This marvelous fall mum photographed by Carrie Hittel. Carrie writes:

"Went to my parent's house the other night and I noticed these gorgeous flowers on the front steps. Had to ask my mother about them. Apparently, they are Pelee Mums. Now I have some pretty Pelee Mums, too! I'll probably post a few more shots of these in the next few days. This particular one was just taken with the iPhone."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

