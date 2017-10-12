Photo: Little songbird shows off his impressive tail feathers

Well hello, pin-tailed whydah ... what an impressive set of tail feathers you have! The little songbird measures in at four to five inches, but during breeding season, males add another eight inches in tail feathers – all the better to impress the she-birds. Originally from Africa, escaped pet whydahs have led to increasing sightings of these exotic birds in places like Southern California, where DeeDee Gollwitzer took this fabulous photograph.

