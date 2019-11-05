Photo: Little red brocket peers from the grass

Our photo of the day comes from Ecuador's Sangay National Park.

This sweet little red brocket, Mazama rufina, was photographed by Andreas Kay in Sangay National Park. These small deer are native to the Andes of Colombia, Ecuador and northern Peru. Although the species is confirmed to be vulnerable due to loss of primary habitat, thankfully, the National Park is a refuge for these delightful yet little-studied creatures.

