Photo: A little leaf beetle that lives in the rainforest

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

This sweetest of leaf beetles was photographed by Andreas Kay in the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador. Just one of millions of species that call this biodiversity hotspot home, it's hard to fathom all the unknown wonders that live within the single largest remaining tropical rainforest.

