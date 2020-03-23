Reader's Photos
Photo: A little leaf beetle that lives in the rainforest
Sustainability with sass
Advertisement

Photo: A little leaf beetle that lives in the rainforest
1 of 1644
red and black leaf beetle
credit: Andreas Kay / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

This sweetest of leaf beetles was photographed by Andreas Kay in the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador. Just one of millions of species that call this biodiversity hotspot home, it's hard to fathom all the unknown wonders that live within the single largest remaining tropical rainforest.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

1 of 1644
Team Treehugger
Team Treehugger
March 23, 2020

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2020 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved