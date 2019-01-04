Photo: Little blue heron is a study in moody blues

Our photo of the day is one lucky looker.

It's as if the Cornell Lab of Ornithology was talking about this photo by Jason W. Platt in its description of beautiful Egretta caerulea:

"A small, dark heron arrayed in moody blues and purples, the Little Blue Heron is a common but inconspicuous resident of marshes and estuaries..."

While decked out in some of the prettiest hues around, E. caerulea's lack of showy head plumes rendered the birds safe from the feathered-hat fashion craze of the early twentieth century – a fate that didn't turn out so well for other heron and egret populations. If only all birds had been so lucky as this regal beauty.

