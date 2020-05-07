Photo: Lessons in nest building

Our photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

The early bird gets the worm ... and also the best building supplies. This American robin (Turdus migratorius), photographed by Mark Heatherington, is showing off her haul, an inviting pompom of tangled grass with which to line her nest.

