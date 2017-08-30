Photo: Lesser yellowleg shows off its golden gams

While there's no question as to how the lesser yellowleg got its name, you may be wondering what kind of display is happening in this photograph, masterfully taken by Christina Anne M. Her caption clears it up pretty quickly: "Lesser Yellowlegs fighting!" And here I thought it was just showing off those fabulous legs for the camera...

