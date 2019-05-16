Photo: Lesser goldfinch settles in the fiddlenecks

Our photo of the day comes from Emigrant Lake, Oregon.

“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity," observed the Roman philosopher, Seneca. And this perfectly framed photo by Mark Heatherington serves as a concise illustration of where luck and skill collide. Mark writes:

"Lesser Goldfinch (Spinus psaltria). This scene caught my eye with the bright light on the Fiddleneck flowers against the dark slope with Purple Vetch. As I was changing settings, this kind Goldfinch landed and began eating the Fiddleneck flowers."

