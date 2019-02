Our photo of the day comes from Emigrant Lake, Oregon.

What a beautiful pop of color this great lesser goldfinch (Spinus psaltria), photographed by Mark Heatherington, provides for this otherwise muted frame. It's as if the light specifically sought out her golden plumage and landed there just to bask in the glow.

