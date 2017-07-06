Photo: Least tern adopts angel pose

It's all too easy to anthropomorphize animals, but to go a step further and attribute traits of spiritual beings to them? Well, given the majestic spread of white downy wings displayed by this least tern (Sternula antillarum), it's hard not to, right? Now all we need is a sly male cardinal to sit on the other shoulder.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.