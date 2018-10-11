Photo: Learning to fly

Our photo of the day is a lesson in animal acrobatics.

Fish swim and birds fly. But in some wonderful mix-ups of the paradigm, we've got birds that swim and fish that fly. While this salmon photographed by Ben may not actually be flying, it certainly has some impressive air. What an amazing creature and a fabulous photo. Ben writes:

"The salmon run is on right now in Toronto. To get upstream to their spawning grounds in the Humber River, the salmon coming from Lake Ontario have to jump up and over the Old Mill Dam. One fish can weigh up to 50lbs! It's an incredible sight."

